The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening through the overnight with a low of 54 degrees.

Friday will be a pleasant end to the work week and perfect for some high school football. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

We’ll welcome the fall season at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Some areas may see a few showers for the first day of fall. In the Tri-Cities, partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday. Those in the North Carolina mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia may see a few showers as a tropical system rides up the east coast. The high on Saturday will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

The region will continue to see partly cloudy skies through Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday in the Tri-Cities. However, there is a 20% chance of some showers in the North Carolina mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia.

Clouds start to increase Monday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Rain continues with the possibility of a few thunderstorms Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Wednesday with a 40% rain chance and a high of 74 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 76 degrees.