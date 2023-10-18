The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies on tap for tonight with a low of 42 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies for most of our Thursday but clouds will start to push back into the region later on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to move in as well Thursday evening. The high tomorrow will be 68 degrees with a 30% rain chance Thursday evening.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday night with a few scattered showers. There will be a 30% rain chance with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see widespread rain back in the forecast on Friday. Cloudy skies are on tap with a 80% chance of rain through most of the day. The high on Friday will be 58 degrees.

Showers will continue through Friday night with 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies and lingering scattered showers are forecast for Saturday morning with a 30% rain chance. Showers will taper off and skies will clear a little bit throughout the afternoon and evening. The high will be 60 degrees.

Skies will continue to clear through Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday with a low of 38 degrees.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies for the start of the work week. Temperatures will be pleasant on Monday with a high of 65 degrees.



Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a chilly low of 39 degrees.



Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees.



Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees.



And for next Wednesday, Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 70 degrees.



Have a great night!