The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 38 degrees.

For those in Eastern Kentucky, a Frost Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow, so make sure to bring any sensitive plants inside.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for our Sunday with a stray shower possible through the afternoon. The high will be a chilly 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Temperatures through the overnights this week will be cold. Make sure you are taking precautions by taking any sensitive plants inside and covering any plants that are already planted with a blanket or tarp.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect late Sunday night into early Monday morning for the Northeast Tennesse mountains and the Western North Carolina mountains.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Monday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late-day shower. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Widespread rain pushes back into the region Tuesday night. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 63 degrees.

We get a quick break from the showers Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Thursday with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 64 degrees.

Rain continues into Friday with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 67 degrees.

And for next Saturday, more rain is forecast with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 67 degrees.

Have a great night and a great rest of the weekend!