Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Scattered showers will be possible through the early evening. The low will be 47.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. The high will be 69. Tuesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 42.

Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies. The high will be very mild at 75. A few showers will be possible later in the evening into the overnight hours. The rain chance will be 30%. Wednesday night scattered showers will be possible at times. The low will be 55.

Thursday we will see an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 69. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers at times. The low will be 53.

An 80% chance of scattered showers and storms will be possible for your Friday. A few of these have the potential to be on the stronger side. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast as we head through the week.

Friday night the colder air pours in with some of the mountain locations seeing a 20% chance for a few flurries late overnight into Saturday morning. The low will be 38.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine possible late afternoon. The high will be 53. Saturday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 32.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store for your Sunday. The high will be 55. Sunday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 32.

Unbroken sunshine returns to the Tri-Cities for our Monday. The high will be 63.

Make it a great evening!