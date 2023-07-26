Good evening everyone, here is your forecast update.
Tonight: Mostly clear being partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Light winds.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph or less.
Friday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Have a great night!