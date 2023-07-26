Good evening everyone, here is your forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear being partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Light winds.



Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph or less.



Friday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Saturday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a great night!