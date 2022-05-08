Happy Mother’s Day! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.