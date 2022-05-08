Happy Mother’s Day! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.