The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

We could see a few early evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 50%. The high on Friday will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees on Sunday and 23 degrees on Monday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to middle 60’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!