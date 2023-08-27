The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The high will be 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for this Sunday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Monday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible early Tuesday night with clearing skies late. The low will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday along with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 62 degrees.

Tropical moisture will move across the southeast Thursday.

We will see cloudy skies on Thursday with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great Sunday!