Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight. The low will be 33.

Thursday we will see a mostly cloudy day with a 40% chance of scattered showers towards the evening. The high will be 60. A 70% chance of scattered showers overnight Thursday. The low will be 42.

Friday morning looks wet with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will stay mostly cloudy. The high will be 57. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of mountain flurries. The low will be 32.

Mountain flurries could linger into our Saturday morning. The rest of the forecast area will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 49. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 32.

Sunday morning will start off dry with clouds and a 70% chance of rain showers moving in during the evening. The mountains could see light snow. The high will be 49. Sunday night scattered valley showers and mountain snow will continue. The low will be 34.

Monday we will see lingering mountain flurries with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 48. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 29.

Tuesday we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning flurries. Tuesday night we will see mostly clear skies. The low will be 25.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 53. Have a great night!