The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with windy conditions and mild temperatures. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of rain and snow. The low will be near 27 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold with a 30% chance of snow showers. The mountains could see up to an inch of snow. The high will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few snow flurries across the mountains. The low will be near 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chilly high of 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 58 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday with a high of 63 degrees.

