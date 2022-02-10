The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions tonight with a low of 32 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with windy conditions and mild temperatures. The high will be near 64 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 40 degrees.
Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.
Cloudy skies are are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of rain and snow. The low will be near 27 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy and cold with a 30% chance of snow showers. The mountains could see up to an inch of snow. The high will be 38 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few snow flurries across the mountains. The low will be near 20 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chilly high of 40 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 27 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 58 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.
Scattered showers are possible Thursday with a high of 63 degrees.
