Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for passing clouds this evening with a low of 67 degrees.

Many locations across the Tri-Cities will continue to see a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. It will be important to limit outdoor time and to drink lots of water as well.

The heat and humidity continue into Wednesday under partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions with a high of 90 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 66 degrees.

Thursday will be hazy, hot and humid with a high of 92 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday may bring some relief to the heat with a front approaching the area. The high will be 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance will be 20%. Friday night we will see a few showers and storms early with a low of 69 degrees.

Saturday will be a tad cooler under partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88 degrees. Saturday evening, we will see a few showers and storms early, with partly cloudy skies late. The low will be cooler at 63 degrees.

Sunday looks cooler under partly cloudy skies. There will be a 20% chance of a passing shower or storm with a high of 84 degrees. A few lingering showers or storms early Sunday night. The low will be 63 degrees.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.