On and off showers will continue this afternoon – Showers end Sunday morning – Dry for trick-or-treating Sunday evening

Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for this Saturday:

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 9 am. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. 

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph.

Halloween: Lingering showers and mist early, then partly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 20%. 

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. 

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. 

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 59. 

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. 

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 20%. 

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Rain chance 40%. 

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Rain chance 40%. 

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Rain chance 40%. 

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 40%.

Have a great rest of your Saturday.

