Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at the rest of your Sunday and the week ahead.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees. Flash flooding remains a concern, especially across northern portions of southwest Virginia. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. The low will be 61 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 82 degrees. A few showers or t-storms will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chance will be 30%. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 40%. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees. Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees. The low Friday night will be 50 degrees under fair skies.

Next Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Sunday.