Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Some of the storms could pose a severe threat through the early evening hours. The main threat would be damaging wind in excess of 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. Although the threat of tornadoes is lower, we cannot completely rule out the chance of an isolated tornado. The best chance to see severe weather will be between 10a thru 6p this evening. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 am. Low around 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then rain likely. High near 65. Southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.