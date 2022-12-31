Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.
New Years’ Eve: Showers through late afternoon, tapering off into the late evening. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
New Years Day: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Light winds.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.