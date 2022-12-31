Good afternoon everyone. Here is an updated look at your week ahead.

New Years’ Eve: Showers continue through early evening, tapering off into the late evening. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

New Years Day: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Have a great day and Happy New Year!