Good morning Tri-Cities and Happy New Year! Here is a look at your week ahead.
New Year’s Day: Areas of fog this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of showers. High near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.