Good afternoon everyone and Happy New Year! Here is an updated look at your week ahead.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of showers. High near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your day.