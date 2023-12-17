Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of the area. Counties in southwest Virginia include Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchannan, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, Smyth, and Grayson. Counties in east Tennessee include all of Unicoi and Johnson and the mountain zones of Carter and Greene. See the graphic below for clarification and details.

Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few passing showers with cloudy and cold conditions overnight. The low will be 38 degrees.

Monday we will start under cloudy skies with cold temperatures. Periods of drizzle remain a possibility through the morning hours. Light freezing rain will be possible in the mountains. It will also be windy with wind gusts across the Tri-Cities approaching 30-40 mph at times. The high will be 43 degrees with a wind chill factor in the 20s and 30s. Late afternoon into the early evening is when the second system will move in with snow showers likely at times even down into the lower elevations. The best chance of accumulations will be above 2000 ft. Snow accumulation will depend on elevation. Here are my predictions.

Above 5000 ft- 4+”

3000-5000 ft- 2-3″

Above 2000 ft- 1-2″

Below 2000 ft- Dusting in the foothills on elevated surfaces.

Snow showers will continue at times Monday night mainly for the mountains of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. The low will be a cold 22 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of snow showers through the early morning period. The high will be 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a bitterly cold low of 17 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 50 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 53 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees.

Saturday we will see cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 56 degrees. Clouds will stay with us Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Christmas Eve looks mild and cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be very mild 58 degrees.

Have a great night.