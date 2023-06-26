The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with breezy conditions. A 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm is possible through the afternoon mainly across the mountains. Initial storms could be on the stronger side given enough solar energy. The high will be 86 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance scattered showers and storms. The high will be near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a shower or storm late. The high will be a mild 85 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. There is a 30% chance of a few showers or storms. The high will be 86 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday night with scattered showers and storms sticking around. The low will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be hot at 88 degrees. The increased heat and humidity will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms stick with us Friday night. The low will be a mild 66 degrees.

Saturday, July 1, we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms into the evening. The high will be mild at 86 degrees. Showers and storms will rumble into our Saturday evening. The low will be 66 degrees.

Next Sunday will feature a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. It still looks mild with a high of 86 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon!