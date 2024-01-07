The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for lingering rain, snow and wintry mix showers tapering off the rest of the evening. Skies will clear through the overnight tonight with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds are forecast for the start of the workweek on Monday. The high will be 51 degrees.

Clouds will push back into the region Monday night and winds will pick up especially in the mountains. High Wind Watches are already in effect for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina starting Monday night until Tuesday evening. There areas could see 35-50 mph winds with gusts up to 80 mph. The low Monday night will be 38 degrees.

A strong storm system passing to the South will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region on Tuesday. High Wind Watches will remain in effect for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina until 7PM Tuesday evening. There areas could see 35-50 mph winds with gusts up to 80 mph. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times and could produce localized flooding and high winds could produce power outages. There will be an 80% chance of rain with a high of 57 degrees.

Rain will continue through Tuesday night as cold air starts to move in, changing over to snow showers across the region very late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 36 degrees.

Light snow showers continue through Wednesday with a 50% chance of snow across the region. Snow will start to taper off later Wednesday evening. The high will be 42 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are on tap through Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.



Clouds and wind will be on the increase Friday morning as showers make their make their way back into the region Friday evening. There will be a 60% chance of evening rain with a high of 49 degrees.



Winds will start to pick up Friday night as more widespread rain moves across the region. The low Friday night will be 42 degrees.



As cold air moves into the region Saturday, lingering rain showers will change over to light snow showers Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. There will be a 50% chance of precipitation with a high of 45 degrees.



Snow showers continue through Saturday night with a low of 22 degrees.



And for next Sunday, scattered snow showers linger through the morning with clearing skies later in the day. The high will be 37 degrees with a 40% chance of morning snow showers.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend and a great start to the work week.