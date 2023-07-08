The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a foggy start to our Saturday but we will be seeing partly cloudy skies through the late morning with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later on in the day. The high will be hot and humid at 89 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our region is currently in a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. There could possibly be an isolated severe thunderstorm with the potential for strong winds, heavy downpours and small hail with stronger storms. The high on Sunday will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 86 degrees.

Mostly clear are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great weekend!