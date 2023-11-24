The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest the overnight. The low will be 36 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 54 degrees.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies through Saturday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers in the evening. The high will be 53 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as scattered showers continue. There will be a 50% rain chance with a low of 37 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy as showers start to taper off through the morning. There is a chance a few mountain snow flurries in the East Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia Highlands as showers move out and cold air moves into the region. The high will be 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a cold low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a very chilly high of 40 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with cold low of 21 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Wednesday with a cool high of 46 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cold with a low of 26 degrees.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a cool high of 49 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great night and a great weekend.