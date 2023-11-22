

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds starting to clear through the overnight with a chilly low of 32 degrees.

For your Thanksgiving Day, we will see partly cloudy skies through the morning with chilly temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds will clear off in the late morning leading to a beautiful and sunny afternoon. The high will be 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night as a few clouds stream back into the region. The low will be 34 degrees.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on tap for your Black Friday making it perfect to get out and start your Christmas shopping. The high will be 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 37 degrees.

On Saturday, we will see a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers in the evening. The high will be 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as scattered showers continue with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy as showers taper off through the morning with a slight chance for a few mountain snow flurries in the East Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia Highlands. The high will be 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a very chilly high of 40 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a cool high of 45 degrees.

Happy Thanksgiving from Storm Team 11.