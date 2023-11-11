Good Afternoon and thanks to all the Veterans who faithfully serve/served our county.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. The high will be cool at 60 degrees.

Saturday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 38 degrees.

We will see clouds and sun on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees. Skies will clear on Sunday night, turning much colder with a low of 35 degrees.

The sunshine will return next week with a high of 64 degrees on Monday. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees. Skies on Tuesday night will be fair with a low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday clouds will once again be on the increase across the region with a high of 58 degrees. In addition, there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers. Clouds will stick around Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower and a high of 63 degrees.

Next Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower later. The high will be warm at 66 degrees.

Have a great Saturday!