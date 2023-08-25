The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 69 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 88 with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be 85 with a high on Monday near 83 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50% with a 50% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 66 degrees. The low Monday night will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday along with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 56 degrees.

A tropical system may be forming over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and that could impact our weather late Wednesday into Thursday. If the tropical system does move into the southeast, it could bring clouds and scattered showers to our area on Thursday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!