Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies this evening. The low will be 48 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees. A 20% chance of a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late evening showers. The high will be 80 degrees. Friday evening, we will see scattered showers continue. The low will be 56 degrees.

Saturday widespread rain returns to the area with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 72 degrees. Showers will continue at times Saturday night. The low will be 50 degrees.

Showers and clouds will stay into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high of around 55 degrees. Sunday evening, we will see showers at times under cloudy skies. The low will be 43 degrees.

Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be only 52 degrees. Monday night, we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 42 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see a 20% chance of a passing shower and a high of 54 degrees.

Next Wednesday we will finally add the sunshine back to the forecast with partly cloudy skies and a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.