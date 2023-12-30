The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering flurries on tap Saturday night. Temperatures will be cold with a low of 27 degrees.

For New Year’s Eve, mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast with a high of 47 degrees.

On New Year’s Eve, we ring in 2024 with partly cloudy skies and a low of 29 degrees.

We will start off the first day of 2024 on Monday with a cold high of 40 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, there is a 20% chance of a few light snow showers in the mountains. The low Monday night will be 26 degrees.

Snow showers linger into very early Tuesday morning with clouds decreasing through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 43 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are on tap for Wednesday night as clouds increase across the region with a low of 29 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of morning snow showers forecast for Thursday with a high of 40 degrees. Snow showers will taper off through Thursday afternoon.

We keep mostly cloudy skies through Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a high of 48 degrees.

Friday night will be mainly clear with a low of 26 degrees.

For next Saturday, we will see increasing clouds through the day as there is a 60% chance of rain and snow showers moving into the region as we head into later on Saturday evening through Saturday night. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend and Happy New Year!