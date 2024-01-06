The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for the rest of Saturday evening with more light rain showers moving later on tonight. The low will be 36 degrees.

Cooler air will move back into the region early Sunday morning changing light rain showers into light snow, especially in the higher elevations.

Snow totals for the foothills of the mountains will be about an inch at maximum with the possibility of about 1-2 inches of snow in the highest elevations. Snow showers will taper off Sunday evening. The high will be 43 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear Sunday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds are forecast for the start of the workweek on Monday. The high will be 50 degrees.

Clouds will push back into the region Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

A strong storm system passing to the South will bring rain and strong winds to the region on Tuesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times and could produce localized flooding. There will be an 80% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees.

Lingering rain will change over to light snow showers across the region very late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 37 degrees.

Light snow showers continue through Wednesday with a 50% chance of snow across the region. Snow will start to taper off later Wednesday evening. The high will be 42 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are on tap through Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday morning as showers make their make their way back into the region Friday evening. There will be a 40% chance of evening rain with a high of 54 degrees.

Winds will start to pick up Friday night as more widespread rain moves across the region. The low Friday night will be 40 degrees.

As cold air moves into the region next Saturday, lingering rain showers will change over to light snow showers Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. There will be a 60% chance of precipitation with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend.