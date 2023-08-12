The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight with a low of 69 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as our region is in a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 86 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a cooler high of 80 degrees.
We will continue to see dry weather on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees.
Showers are back in the forecast on Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.
And for next Saturday, Partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 86 degrees.
Have a great night and a wonderful rest of the weekend!