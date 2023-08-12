The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight with a low of 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as our region is in a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a cooler high of 80 degrees.

We will continue to see dry weather on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

And for next Saturday, Partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful rest of the weekend!