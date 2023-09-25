Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies to continue with mild temperatures this evening. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight. The low will be 57 degrees.

Rain will return to the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and t-storms. the high will be 81 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday there will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be 77 degrees. Showers and t-storms are possible early Wednesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Scattered showers and t-storms continue into Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

We will round out the work week with a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly Friday morning with a high of 79 degrees. We will see mostly clear skies arrive Friday evening with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday looks pleasant with a high of 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Saturday evening we will see fair skies with a low of 56 degrees.

The great weather will continue into Sunday with a high of 81 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Next Monday we will start the work week with a mild high of 81 degrees. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.