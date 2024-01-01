

Happy New Year!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight. Late tonight into very early Tuesday morning, there is a 20% chance of a few light snow showers in the Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina mountains. The low tonight will be 24 degrees.

Snow flurries linger into very early Tuesday morning with clouds decreasing through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 44 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are on tap for Wednesday night as clouds increase across the region with a low of 28 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of snow showers forecast for early Thursday morning into late Thursday afternoon. The high will be 40 degrees.

We keep mostly cloudy skies through Thursday night with a low of 21 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a high of 44 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 27 degrees.

We will see increasing clouds and winds picking up through Saturday morning as there is a 60% chance of rain moving into the region as we head into Saturday afternoon. There is the chance for the mountains to see some wintry mix. The high will be 45 degrees.

Rain will start to change over into snow through Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Scattered snow showers linger through Sunday with a 50% chance of snow. Snow showers will taper off late Sunday afternoon. The high will be 46 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy and cold with a low of 31 degrees.

And for next Monday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 49 degrees.