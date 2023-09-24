The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and through the overnight with a low of 56 degrees.
We will keep mostly cloudy skies into Monday in the Tri-Cities. However, there is a 20% chance of some pop-up showers or a thunderstorm in the North Carolina Mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia through the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast through Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 77 degrees.
scattered showers continue Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.
More widespread showers and thunderstorms make their way into the region Wednesday. There is a 50% chance of rain and the high will be 74 degrees.
Scattered showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a 50% chance of rain with a high of 75 degrees.
We keep the chance of scattered showers through Thursday night with a low of 54 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers through the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.
And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 78 degrees.
Have a great rest of the weekend.