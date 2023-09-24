The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and through the overnight with a low of 56 degrees.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies into Monday in the Tri-Cities. However, there is a 20% chance of some pop-up showers or a thunderstorm in the North Carolina Mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia through the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast through Monday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 77 degrees.

scattered showers continue Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms make their way into the region Wednesday. There is a 50% chance of rain and the high will be 74 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a 50% chance of rain with a high of 75 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers through Thursday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers through the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.