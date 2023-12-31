

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies as we ring in 2024 with a low of 29 degrees.

After midnight, areas across Southwest Virginia will see a few scattered sprinkles or flurries that will last into early Monday morning. Chance of rain and flurries is 20%.

We will start off the first day of 2024 on Monday with a cold high of 39 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, there is a 20% chance of a few light snow showers in the Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina mountains. The low Monday night will be 24 degrees.

Snow showers linger into very early Tuesday morning with clouds decreasing through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 43 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are on tap for Wednesday night as clouds increase across the region with a low of 28 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of snow showers forecast for early Thursday morning into late Thursday afternoon. The high will be 40 degrees.

We keep mostly cloudy skies through Thursday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a high of 45 degrees.

Friday night will be mainly clear with a low of 26 degrees.

We will see increasing clouds and winds picking up through the day as there is a 60% chance of rain moving into the region as we head into Saturday afternoon. The high will be 45 degrees.

Rain will continue through Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

And for next Sunday, scattered showers linger into Sunday morning with the possibility of changing over into a wintry mix as showers move out Sunday afternoon. The high will be 49 degrees with a 40% rain chance.

Have a great night and a Happy New Year!