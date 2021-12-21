Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy & seasonal Tuesday. Rain to return late this week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy weather with a high near 50 degrees and a calm wind.

Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night to around 28 degrees with more clouds rolling in. A calm wind will be coming in from the west at about 5mph after midnight.

The rest of the week’s forecast is available below.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Christmas Eve Night: A slight chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Rain chance 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers possible through the morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Rain chance 40%.

Saturday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 20%.

Monday: A few scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Rain chance 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss