Mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday with a slight chance of morning showers – Clearing by late afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain early in the day. The best chance of rain will be across eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia. The high will be cooler at 52 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The higher elevations above 4,500 feet could see a wintry mix. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of rain and a mountain mix. The low will be near 32 degrees.

We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday afternoon with a high near 52 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday with a high near 54 degree.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 56 degrees,

Sunday night will be clear and cold with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Monday with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great night!