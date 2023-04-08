Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a good evening.