Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-40s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Have a good evening.