Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower to mid-20s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.