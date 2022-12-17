Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with a low of 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. High 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 18. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 25. Light winds.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 48.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Low 33. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 51. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder with a low of 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Much colder with a high of 33. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values around 12 below.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low around 6. Wind chill values around 13 below zero.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few snow showers. Cold with a high of 23. Wind chill values around 13 below zero.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.