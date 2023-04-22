The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mostly cloudy sky with showers tapering off through the afternoon. The high will be 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a stray shower possible. The high will be a chilly 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday with a high of 62 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be near 66 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night as showers roll back into the region. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Mostly sunny for our Thursday and a high near 70 degrees.

And for next Friday, there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon!