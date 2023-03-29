Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies this evening. It will be cold with a patchy frost developing for some toward the sunrise. The low will be 34.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 65. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 42.

A 50% chance of scattered showers will move in mid-morning on Friday. The high will be 68. Friday night a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will move toward the region. The low will be 52.

Saturday morning we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through sunrise. The afternoon will be dry and mild with a high of 70. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 39.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies. The high will be 65. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 40.

Monday we will see a 30% chance of a few showers with a mild afternoon. The high will be 75. Monday night we will see scattered showers. The low will be 48.

Tuesday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers with a high of 76. Tuesday we will see scattered showers with a low of 55.

More scattered showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 78.

Have a great night.