(WJHL) — Good evening. We will hold onto fair skies as we head into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will drop fairly quickly overnight.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Areas of frost between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low of around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Have a great evening.