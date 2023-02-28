Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies tonight. The low will be 42.

Wednesday we will see mostly increasing clouds through the afternoon. The high will be very mild at 74. A few showers will be possible later in the evening into the overnight hours. The rain chance will be 30%.

Wednesday night scattered showers with periods of heavy rain will be possible at times. The low will be 54.

Thursday we will see a 90% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 69. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers at times. The low will be 55.

A 60% chance of scattered showers and storms will be possible for your Friday. A few of these have the potential to be on the stronger side. The main threat at this time appears to be damaging wind. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast as we head through the week. The high will be 73.

Friday night cooler air pours in with some of the mountain locations seeing a 20% chance for a few showers late overnight into Saturday morning. The low will be 42.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 55. Saturday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 36.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store for your Sunday. The high will be 58. Sunday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 34.

We will see sunshine for the first part of our Monday with increasing clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 64. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 40.

Scattered showers return for our Tuesday through the day. The rain chance is 50%. The high will be 65.

Have a great evening.