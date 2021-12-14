Mostly clear and cool overnight – Very mild Wednesday – Breezy ahead of system on Thursday

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Showers are possible late across SW VA and Eastern KY. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers. High near 66. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

