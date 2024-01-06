The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a messy start to our Saturday. The lower elevations have warmed above freezing this morning and are seeing rain. The sleet and freezing rain will be confined to the mountains. The high will be 48 degrees later this afternoon with lingering drizzle and clouds.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains of Western North Carolina and Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe, and Grayson counties in Virginia until 1 p.m. In addition, a high wind warning has been issued for the mountains of East Tennessee through Saturday morning. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 65 mph.

Rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain and some snow showers. There could be a light snowfall accumulation in the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina into southwest Virginia. The high on Sunday will be 42 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 51 degrees. Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Rain returns to the region on Tuesday with an 80% chance through the morning and afternoon. Periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The high will be 56 degrees. Showers will be possible late Tuesday night. The low will be 35 degrees.

Rain will change to a 40% chance of light snow and flurries across the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees. Skies clear Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Next Friday will be cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of rain showers later in the evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.