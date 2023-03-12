The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain showers on Sunday with a wintry mix in the mountains. The high will be 45.
Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34.
Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 49.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 26.
Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45.
Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 23.
Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 30.
The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60.
Clouds increase through Friday with a high of 58. Showers start to roll into the region with a 40% chance of rain.
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for next Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 48.
Have a great morning and stay dry!