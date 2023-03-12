The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain showers on Sunday with a wintry mix in the mountains. The high will be 45.

Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 49.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 26.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45.

Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 23.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 30.

The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60.

Clouds increase through Friday with a high of 58. Showers start to roll into the region with a 40% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for next Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 48.

Have a great morning and stay dry!