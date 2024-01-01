The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mostly cloudy and cold start to the new year. There will be a 20% chance of snow showers through the morning. The high will be 37 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The low Monday night will be 26 degrees with flurries at times late.

Some lingering mountain flurries could be possible through early Tuesday morning. We will see clouds clear out with sunshine for the rest of the day. The high will be 43 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. We will hold onto clouds as we head into Wednesday evening with a low of 27 degrees. Snow showers across the mountains will be possible later.

Thursday morning will feature a 30% chance of snow showers mainly across the mountains as the lower elevations will dry out quickly. The system should start to pull out by the afternoon leaving us with colder temperatures under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 39 degrees. Thursday night we will clear out with a low of 19 degrees.

Friday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 45 degrees. Friday night clouds will be on the increase as we watch another system move into the region from Saturday into Sunday. The low Friday night will be 25 degrees.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and cold with a 60% chance of a wintry mix moving in towards the evening. The high will be 47 degrees.

Next Sunday we will see a 50% chance of a rain-to-snow transition through the morning hours. The high will be 43 degrees.

Have a safe and healthy New Year’s!