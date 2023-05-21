The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for some patchy fog through the morning with sunny skies for the whole day! The high tomorrow will be 78 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fair skies are on tap Sunday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 81 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 81 degrees. Mainly clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 79 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees. Cloudy skies for Thursday night as showers taper off with a low of 53 degrees.

Scattered showers move back into the region Friday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 76 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies. The high will be 75 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning!