Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cloudy and cold start to our Thanksgiving. We will warm quickly through the afternoon with lots of sunshine. The high will be 57 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 55 degrees. Cloudy skies with a few showers possible Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few mountain flurries and lingering showers. The high will be cold at 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday we will see clouds in the morning with a cold high of 43 degrees. Tuesday night we will clear and cold with a low of 20 degrees.

Next Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a chilly high of 47 degrees.

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving!