(WJHL) — Showers and thunderstorms will occur each day for the next week. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with the potential for localized flash flooding. One to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time will be possible with some storms. Storms will be very hit-and-miss, so some areas will receive more rain than others when caught in these downpours. Kentucky and some counties in Virginia are at very high risk for flooding.



The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times, which could result in localized flash flooding. The high will be 85 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with mostly cloudy skies tonight. The low will be 70 degrees.



Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 85 degrees.



We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow night with a low of 70 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecasted for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 50%.



Partly cloudy skies are forecasted for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

